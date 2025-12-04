2027: Makinde already restoring Oyo, Segelu counters Ajadi

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aare Olayinka Segelu, has dismissed suggestions that Oyo State needs restoration, insisting that the state is already recording measurable progress under Governor Seyi Makinde.

Segelu was reacting to comments by fellow aspirant, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, who, during a visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, said his 2027 ambition was aimed at “restoring development, unity and prosperity” to the state.

In a statement on Thursday, Segelu described Ajadi’s remarks as inaccurate and not reflective of the state’s current realities. While acknowledging Ajadi’s recent entry into the PDP and commending his consultation with the Alaafin, Segelu maintained that political communication must be guided by fairness and responsibility.

“Under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, development in Oyo State is not waiting to be restored; it is already happening, visible, measurable and widely acknowledged across the zones,” he said.

He listed the administration’s gains in infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, energy, workers’ welfare, industrial growth and security, stressing that such achievements should not be downplayed for political advantage.

Segelu argued that aspirants within the ruling party must project continuity and consolidation rather than paint a picture of decline.

“As aspirants on the same PDP platform, our responsibility is to assure the people of Oyo State of continuity and deepening of the remarkable progress already delivered by this administration. We are not restoring development; we are advancing it,” he added.

The aspirant said his bid for the governorship is anchored on strengthening Makinde’s legacy, enhancing state institutions, youth empowerment, and economic expansion.

“My vision is to build on Governor Makinde’s achievements and ensure that every community feels the impact of government,” Segelu said.

He urged PDP aspirants to remain disciplined, cohesive and factual in their engagements ahead of the 2027 elections, noting that the party’s strength lies in unity, performance and truth.

According to him, the coming election cycle will demand a united PDP that embodies progress and responsible leadership.

In other news, the Oyo State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence in the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration, commending its transparency, developmental focus, and performance across key sectors of the state’s economy.

The resolution was made during the House’s first plenary session following a six-week legislative recess, held in September at the Assembly Chambers, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan. The session was presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin.

The vote of confidence followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Hon. Sanjo Adedoyin, and seconded by the Chief Whip, Hon. Gbenga Oyekola. In the motion, lawmakers praised the administration for significant achievements in road infrastructure across all seven geopolitical zones of the state, improvements in healthcare and security, and an increase in the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) from N40 billion to N102 billion annually.