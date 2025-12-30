23 ships with petroleum, food expected at Lagos ports

State urges FG intervention on Apapa Bridge, port roads

Twenty-Three ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from December 29 to 31, 2025.

This was as the Lagos State government appealed to the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Works, to urgently address the worsening state of the Apapa Bridge and surrounding road infrastructure, warning that continued neglect could trigger serious safety risks and disrupt economic activities within the port corridor.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, Shipping Position, a copy of which was made available to newsmen yesterday in Lagos.

NPA explained that the expected ships contained buck wheat, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, crude oil, containers, diesel, fuel oil, bulk urea, aviation fuel and petrol.

The document noted that three ships had already arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with bulk urea, crude oil and aviation fuel. About 20 other ships are at the ports discharging general cargoes, bulk sugar, fresh fish, base oil, bulk gas, soya beans, general cargo, containers, aviation fuel and petrol.

SPEAKING to journalists in Lagos, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation and Logistics, Adekoya Hassan, described Apapa as a strategic hub of Nigeria’s economy and the main evacuation route for cargo, petroleum tankers and commuters linked to the Lagos Port Complex.

Hassan stressed that immediate intervention by the Ministry of Works was critical to avert a possible structural failure of the bridge.

“We are concerned about the outbound heavy-duty truck traffic from this terminal. If this road is fixed 10 times, we’ll still have the same result, which is collapse. It is the only exit road from Apapa, Lagos port, and the road here has been under construction for a while,” he said.

The governor’s aide warned that a collapse of the bridge would have far-reaching consequences for port operations and the national economy.

“If the minister does not pay any attention to this road, perhaps if this road collapses any moment from now, it will have a great effect on the nation’s ports here. So, we are calling on the minister to put the road in order.

“While appreciating the government’s efforts to upgrade infrastructure nationwide, we urge them to prioritise the Apapa ports, a crucial gateway to our economy. The roads are in dire need of repairs and maintenance to ensure efficient operations. We look forward to seeing improvements in this critical area,” he added.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Apapa Truck Cargoes, Saheed Mahmoud, lamented the deteriorating condition of the road, noting that it had become a major hazard for truck operators.

“This road is causing damage to our trucks. When coming from Apapa, once you get to this road, accidents occur. Some trucks fall with their cargo here. We are pleading with the Federal Government to help with repairs,” Mahmoud said.