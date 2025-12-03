2,500 children abducted in 10 years, SOS Children Villages declares

Statistics by the SOS Children Villages Nigeria have revealed that over 2,500 children have been abducted in the last 10 years. A statement signed by the National Director, Eghosa Erhumwunse, to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, raised concern about the growing insecurity and targeted abductions of girls and vulnerable children across the country.

It stated: “For over a decade, Nigeria has seen a troubling increase in school and community abductions. More than 1,680 children have been forcibly taken, and recent incidents bring that number close to 2,500.

“Each abduction is not only a crime; it shows the failure of our child protection systems. It reminds us that the nation’s youngest and most vulnerable children are increasingly at risk. For those lacking stable parental care, the danger is even greater. They are less protected, less sought after, less heard, and too often forgotten. Such attacks harm families, disrupt education, and strip children of safety, continuity, and hope.”

They expressed worry over the serious challenge posed to the safety of Nigerian girls, especially those without parental care, saying what started as a crisis had turned into a national emergency.

It stated: “The digital space, which should provide learning and connection, has become a platform for exploitation, abuse, and fear”. It was observed that Nigeria was facing another major issue: digital violence, as recent research revealed that 68.9 million Nigerians, nearly half of the country’s active internet users, suffer online harm, including cyberbullying.

It added that alarmingly, 58 per cent of the harms mainly target women and girls, making Nigeria rank as the fifth-highest cybercrime hotspot worldwide, highlightingthe seriousness of the problem.

While noting that digital violence was real, as it showed deeper failure in child protection, SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria demandedthat the full enforcement of the Child Rights Law, the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, and the newly launched Alternative Care Guidelines must happen in every state.

They called on legislators to fix legal gaps that allow technology-facilitated violence, saying:“We want technology companies to take responsibility for the harm happening on their platforms and prioritise child safety over profits.”