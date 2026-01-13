60 CBN staff lament delayed deployment 28 months post-recruitment

A group of newly recruited staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has cried out over delayed posting and onboarding into various positions since August 28, 2023.



According to the employees, the apex bank issued the offer, which was followed by an acceptance copy and instructions to resign from their previous places of work, where applicable, as part of the documentation.



We all tendered resignation letters to our former employers at that time to enable us to proceed with the CBN process,” one of the affected employees, Emmanuel Linus Dabo, who spoke on behalf of others, told newsmen yesterday.



According to him, the application process started in April 2023, where their resumes were submitted to the CBN headquarters of and mails from the Human Resources Department for interview and aptitude test were dispatched.



He said there was a series of emails from the Human Resources office to forward their credentials for the online documentation, including their acknowledged resignation letters from their previous employers.

Linus claimed that after a long while, there was no further communication from the apex bank after becoming jobless, but they were optimistic of being deployed to their various offices while believing that the change of power at the CBN might have affected the process.



According to the offer of employment obtained by The Guardian, allegedly issued by the Human Resources Department, an offer of ‘Provisional Offer of Appointment’ for a probatory period of one year, after which a satisfactory report would be given before the confirmation of appointment was captured.



Also, the group gave copies of acknowledged letters of reminder addressed to the new CBN governor, written in September 2023, November 2024 and January 2025, but with no response from the management.

The affected Nigerians urged the CBN governor, President Bola Tinubu and other stakeholders to look into their plight, as economic hardship had taken a toll on them after about three years of leaving their former jobs.