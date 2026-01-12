60 newly employed CBN staff lament delayed deployment 28 months after

A group of newly recruited staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have cried out over delayed posting and onboarding into various positions since August 28, 2023.

According to the employees, the Apex Bank issued the offer, which was followed by an acceptance copy and instructions to resign from their previous places of work, where applicable, as part of documentation.

“We all tendered resignation letters to our former employers at that time to enable us to proceed with the CBN process,” one of the affected employees, Emmanuel Linus Dabo, who spoke on behalf of others, told newsmen on Monday.

According to him, the application process started in April 2023, where their resumé were submitted to the Headquarters of CBN, and after some time, they received emails from the Human Resources Department for interview and aptitude test.

“We did a medical examination at the bank’s medical clinic, where a code was given to individual applicants before we could access the hospital. After the interview and medical and aptitude tests, the successful applicants were contacted by the HR manager to come to CBN Headquarters in Abuja to pick up their offer letter. We filled the acceptance without delay,” he said.

He further stated that there was a series of e-mails from the Human Resources office requesting that they forward their credentials for the online documentation, including their acknowledged resignation letters from their previous employers.

Linus said that after a long period of time, there was no further communication from the bank after he became jobless, but they were optimistic about being deployed to their various offices, believing that the change of government at the apex bank must have affected the process.

According to the offer of employment obtained by our Correspondent, allegedly issued by the Human Resources Department, it was stated that a ‘Provisional Offer of Appointment’ was made for a probationary period of one year, after which a satisfactory report would be given before the confirmation of the appointment.

Also, the group provided copies of acknowledged letters of reminder addressed to the new CBN governor, dated September 2023, November 2024 and January 2025, but received no response from management.

The concerned staff appealed to the CBN Governor, President Bola Tinubu, and other stakeholders to look into their plights, as economic hardship has taken a toll on them after about three years of leaving their jobs. “As I’m talking to you, many of our colleagues have come down with depression. In fact, we just contributed N3,000 to some of them in the hospital. We speak with each other every time.

“Many of us cannot afford to pay our rent anymore, we can’t pay our bills and have withdrawn our children from their schools. We don’t know how to explain to them about the current situation.

“Some of us studied abroad, decided to return and contribute to our country. We are pleading, the situation is worsening.” Linus said.