68.9 million Nigerians suffer online abuse – FAME Foundation

FAME Foundation has raised the alarm over what it described as a “national emergency” of digital violence in Nigeria, revealing that an estimated 68.9 million Nigerians are currently victims of various forms of online abuse.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday during the launch of the 2025 Sixteen Days of Activism campaign themed “UNiTE to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls.”

Atoyebi said the staggering figure—contained in Gatefield’s State of Online Harms 2025 report—shows that online abuse has reached epidemic levels, affecting roughly one in three Nigerians and disproportionately targeting women and girls.

“Digital violence has become one of the fastest-growing forms of abuse in this country. The fact that 68.9 million people are suffering online harms should alarm every stakeholder,” she said. “Women and girls bear the brunt of this, facing harassment, cyberstalking, impersonation, scams, and sexually abusive content on a daily basis.”

She added that the same report shows 97 per cent of Nigerian children have experienced some form of sexual exploitation online, while 89 per cent have received unwanted sexual content or requests—figures she described as “deeply troubling and unacceptable.”

Atoyebi warned that the situation is worsened by the rising trend of private images and videos being shared online without consent. This violation often leaves women and girls traumatised, shamed, and driven off digital platforms.

Launching the campaign—which runs from November 25 to December 10—she stressed that digital violence cannot be dismissed as mere “online behaviour,” as victims suffer real-life consequences ranging from trauma to reputational damage and economic loss.

She lamented inconsistent enforcement of existing laws such as the Cybercrimes Act 2015 and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, noting that many survivors still avoid reporting for fear of stigma or distrust in the justice system.

Unveiling FAME Foundation’s 16-day activity lineup, Atoyebi said the organisation will host webinars on digital safety, panel discussions on men as allies, and produce playlets, podcasts, and video messages encouraging young girls to speak up. Additionally, the foundation will work with youth and sports communities through surveys, safe-sport sessions, social media engagements, and community outreach.

Calling for urgent collective action, Atoyebi appealed to government agencies, the media, civil society groups, tech companies, and communities to treat digital violence as a serious threat to national well-being.

“With nearly 69 million people harmed online, we cannot continue business as usual,” she said. “To women and girls, we say: you are not alone. We will stand with you.”

She urged Nigerians to unite throughout the 16-day campaign and beyond to end digital violence against women and girls.