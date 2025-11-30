Abacha $490m probe: EFCC seizes ex-AGF Malami’s passport, restricts travel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized the international passport of former Attorney‑General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The Guardian learnt the seizure of the international passport on Friday was one of the conditions for his release on Saturday, and he is to report daily to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja for further interrogations in the ongoing investigation into the alleged mismanagement of a recovered $490 million Abacha loot.

The funds were reportedly repatriated to Nigeria through a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).

According to the source, Malami has been placed on a one-month travel restriction pending the conclusion of critical interrogations.

“The former minister may not leave the country except with EFCC’s concurrence or a valid order of a High Court,” the source said.

Malami has, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated, maintaining that the facts would soon exonerate him.

But the source insisted that the former AGF has major issues to clarify. “We have asked him to account for the $490 million Abacha loot secured through MLAT. We didn’t say he stole the money, but he has questions to answer,” the source noted.

The EFCC cited the extensive documentation involved and the need for comprehensive interviews as reasons for restricting his travel.

The commission maintained that it would not engage in a media confrontation but would make its findings public upon conclusion of its investigation.

Recall that after his invitation and appearance before the EFCC, Malami had described the engagement with the agency as successful.

In a post on X early on Saturday, Malami said he had been released and scheduled for further meetings with the commission.

“In line with my undertaking to keep Nigerians updated on my invitation by EFCC, I give glory to Allah for His divine intervention. The engagement was successful and I am eventually released, while on an appointment for further engagement, as the truth relating to the fabricated allegations against me continues to unfold,” he wrote.

The EFCC had invited Malami for questioning over alleged corruption during his tenure as minister. Prior to attending, Malami had stated that he intended to honour the invitation in the interest of transparency and accountability.

“I am informing my family and friends that EFCC has invited me to clarify some issues, and as a citizen of law and order and a patriot, I am willing to honour this invitation without any hesitation,” he had written.

“I believe in the importance of honesty, integrity and accountability in leadership. These are principles I’ve long supported and upheld over the years I’ve spent in public service. On this note, I am informing Nigerians of any development that will follow, so that everyone will be aware of what is going to happen next.”