Abdulrazaq, Zulum grace opening of 217-year-old renovated Ilorin mosque

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his Borno State counterpart, Prof Babagana Zulum, during the week attended the opening of the renovated 217-year-old Imam Gambari Ultramodern Mosque in Ilorin.

The mosque, one of the oldest centres of Islamic learning in the Emirate, attracted dignitaries, clerics, and community leaders from within and outside Kwara.

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, who performed the official opening ceremony, urged dignitaries and worshippers to donate generously towards its upkeep.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solihu, thanked the two governors for identifying with the Emirate at a time of religious significance.

He said Kwara and Borno share a deep Islamic bond and urged the people to promote brotherhood and heritage to strengthen the long-standing relationship. He prayed for peace and stability in Kwara, Borno, and across Nigeria.

Chairman of the Mosque Reconstruction Committee and former Grand Khadi of Kwara State, Justice Idris Haroon (rtd.), described the reconstructed mosque as a symbol of faith, unity, and scholarship.

He recalled that the original mosque, first built in 1808, was established through the generosity of the Gobir family whose descendants have continued to support its preservation and reconstruction.

According to Haroon, the reconstruction began in 2018 with the approval of the Emir of Ilorin and later received full support from the community. He said the committee initially faced financial challenges before the Seriki Gobir and Madawaki of Ilorin, Alhaji Yakubu Gobir, took over full responsibility for the completion of the project.

In his remarks, Gobir said the rebuilding of the mosque was not just a donation but a duty to Allah and to generations yet to come. He described the project as a reflection of faith, unity, and continuity, noting that it was a collective success of leadership and community spirit.

Gobir thanked the Emir for his guidance and AbdulRazaq for his support, just as he also appreciated the contractors, artisans, and donors who contributed to the completion of the project.

He said another committee would be set up solely for the maintenance of the mosque adding that plans are underway to employ people to manage it. He urged others to continue contributing to the upkeep of the facility to earn the reward of Allah.

Originally built in 1808, the Imam Gambari Mosque has served as one of the earliest centres for Jumu’at prayers, tafsir sessions, and Qur’anic studies in Ilorin.

The renovated structure now features a library, expanded capacity, and modern facilities that combine tradition with contemporary design. The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, accompaniedZulum to the event.

Other dignitaries included Imam Gambari of Ilorin, Alhaji AbdulAzeez Sulyman, Grand Khadi of Kwara State, Justice Abdullateef Kamaludeen, Dan Masani of Ilorin, Suleiman Yahaya Alapansapa, an engineer, and Ambassador Yahaya Seriki among others.