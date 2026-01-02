Abiodun, Aiyedatiwa grant clemency to inmates, commute sentences

*Let’s join hands to build Oyo’s future, Makinde tells residents

Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo, have commended residents of their states for their unwavering support, reaffirming their focus in the New Year remains the building of a prosperous, inclusive and economically diversified state, anchored on strategic infrastructure and human capital development.

As part of the efforts of his administration to exercise the prerogative of mercy, Abiodun pardoned 71 inmates serving prison sentences in the state

His Ondo counterpart, Aiyedatiwa, also granted clemency to 77 convicts in various correctional facilities in the state.

In Oyo State, Makinde called on residents to continue to cooperate with his government, perform their civic duties and remain united to build the future that everyone desires for the Pacesetter State.

Abiodun, in his New Year broadcast yesterday, described Ogun not merely as a geographical entity but as a community united by shared purpose, mutual support, and a collective desire for progress.

He said the New Year presents another opportunity to strengthen collective resolve, deepen collaboration between government and citizens, and advance further along the path of sustainable development.

“Our shared experience has reaffirmed a simple but powerful truth: when citizens and government work together in trust and shared responsibility, progress is inevitable,” he said.

While reiterating his administration’s vision of focusing on building a prosperous and inclusive state driven by economic diversification, strategic infrastructure and human capital development.

According to Aiyedatiwa, the decision to pardon the inmates was taken in the spirit of the new year, stressing that inmates who had shown remorse deserve a second chance.

Aiyedatiwa, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, noted that the clemency was based on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, headed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo (SAN).

While emphasising that each of the cases was thoroughly reviewed, Ajulo revealed that 12 convicts, who had shown exemplary conduct and completed significant portions of their sentences, were released outright.

The state’s chief legal officer stated that 22 condemned inmates had their sentences commuted to life or fixed terms, while other inmates serving life sentences had their terms reduced to 25, 20, 15 and 10 years, respectively.

Makinde noted that the state government alone could not build the state, calling for continued support from residents in terms of making the state productive, lawful and peaceful to achieve the vision of a better and greater Oyo.

The governor, who stated this in his New Year Broadcast, appreciated the residents for their resilience, trust and support in 2025, noting that though the state and its residents were hard-pressed on different fronts, they were not crushed.

He reeled out some of the achievements of the administration in 2025, including the commissioning of key infrastructure projects in Ibadan and the massive progress on the 110km Ibadan Circular Road project.