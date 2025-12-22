Abiodun hails Tinubu over rescued Papiri students

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed delight with the release of 130 students of St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, Niger State, previously held in captivity after 100 of them were released early this month, saying that it is a sign that evil forces will not triumph over Nigeria.

According to the governor, the release of the remaining students of the school, which brings the total number of those rescued to 230, fulfils President Bola Tinubu’s pledge to ensure the freedom of the students without any hurt and facilitate their reunion with their parents.

Commending the President for the security measures rolled out, which he said had restored the confidence of Nigerians in their government, Abiodun said the catalogue of releases of abducted persons, including 24 from Kebbi State and 100 from a Catholic school in Niger State, as well as the Christian worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State, showed that the President had the capacity to face Nigeria’s challenges head on.

Abiodun, in a statement issued in Abeokuta yesterday, said it was particularly heartwarming that the students and their parents would be able to celebrate the Yuletide in warm embrace after the terrible ordeal, urging the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators were fully prosecutedas allowed by law.