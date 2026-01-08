Abiodun, minister, others celebrate Ogun deputy gov at 60

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, as she clocks 60 years old, describing her as an able lieutenant whose leadership and commitment have been instrumental to the success of his administration.

Abiodun, in a congratulatory message, said the deputy governor has demonstrated rare leadership qualities and contributed immensely to the implementation of the administration’s “Building Our Future Together” agenda. He noted that her journey as an accomplished engineer, administrator, and public servant has been nothing short of extraordinary.

According to the governor, Salako-Oyedele has remained a source of inspiration to women, young professionals, and the people of Ogun State, adding that her wise counsel, diligence, and commitment to excellence have greatly enhanced the stability and effectiveness of his government.

Also congratulating Salako-Oyedele, the Minister for Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, described her as a trailblazer who has consistently lived and led with integrity, vision, and hard work.

Similarly, the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Mrs Monisade Afuye, described Salako-Oyedele as an amazon of loyalty, noting she is a dependable political ally whose relationship with her is strengthened by unwavering loyalty and steadfast support for her principal.

Among other well-wishers was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Morgan Bank, Mr Ade Buraimo, who, on behalf of the management and staff of the organisation, extended warm felicitations to the deputy governor.