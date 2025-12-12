Abiodun mourns as Bayelsa deputy governor dies at 60

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, died yesterday at 60. He reportedly collapsed and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. while the deputy governor was in his office, prompting an emergency response. Despite efforts to stabilise him at the ICU, hospital sources confirmed his death.

His death has sent shockwaves across the state, with security operatives cordoning off the hospital premises. Several top government officials, including aides to Governor Duoye Diri, have visited the hospital to condole and express support for the family. At the time of filing this report, no official statement has been issued, as the deputy governor’s media aide could not be reached.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has mourned the passing of the deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who died yesterday.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, Abiodun said he received news of the death of Ewhrudjakpo, who died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, where he was rushed after slumping yesterday afternoon, in shock.

He said the incident was painful as the deceased was in his office attending to his duties when the incident happened, adding that he apparently defied illness to serve the people of Bayelsa State.

While commiserating with the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, and the Government and people of Bayelsa State, he urged them to take solace in the life of service that Ewhrudjakpo lived. He said: “I received news of the demise of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, with deep sorrow.

“The incident came as a profound shock to all of us, but we submit to the will of the Almighty God, who has chosen to call him home at this time.

“I know how painful and devastating this development is for my brother, the governor, Duoye Diri, who has lost a dependable ally. I also deeply commiserate with the family and friends. “