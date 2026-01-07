Abiodun, others celebrate Ogun deputy gov, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, at 60

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, as she clocks 60 years, describing her as an able lieutenant whose leadership and commitment have been instrumental to the success of his administration.

Governor Abiodun, in a congratulatory message, said the Deputy Governor has demonstrated rare leadership qualities and contributed immensely to the implementation of the administration’s “Building Our Future Together” Agenda. He noted that her journey as an accomplished engineer, administrator, and public servant has been nothing short of extraordinary.

According to the Governor, Engr. Salako-Oyedele has remained a source of inspiration to women, young professionals, and the people of Ogun State, adding that her wise counsel, diligence, and commitment to excellence have greatly enhanced the stability and effectiveness of his government.

“With your support, loyalty, and collaborative spirit, we have been able to deliver on our mandate and positively impact the lives of our people,” the Governor stated.

Governor Abiodun noted that the milestone of 60 years provides an opportunity to celebrate a life marked by purposeful leadership, dedication, and outstanding service. He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the Deputy Governor good health, renewed vigour, and many more fruitful years in the service of humanity, while rewarding her efforts with greater accomplishments.

Also, congratulating Engr. Salako-Oyedele, the Honourable Minister for Women Affairs, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, described her as a trailblazer who has consistently lived and led with integrity, vision, and hard work.

“Throughout your career, you have provided a master-class in balancing professional excellence with compassionate, people-centred leadership. On behalf of Nigerian women, children, families, and other vulnerable groups we serve, we salute your contributions to governance and your unwavering commitment to the upliftment of women and children,” the Minister said.

Similarly, the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye, described the Ogun Deputy Governor as an amazon of loyalty, noting that Engr. Salako-Oyedele is a dependable political ally whose relationship with her is strengthened by unwavering loyalty and steadfast support for her principal, the Ogun State Governor.

Among other well-wishers was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Morgan Bank, Mr. Ade Buraimo, who, on behalf of the management and staff of the organisation, extended warm felicitations to the Deputy Governor.

He stated that the celebration goes beyond the number of years attained, but honours a legacy defined by purpose, service, and positive public influence.