Abiodun presents N1.67tr ‘budget of sustainable legacy’ to Assembly

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill of N1.66 trillion to the state’s House of Assembly for approval.

The governor, while presenting the budget christened “Budget of Sustainable Legacy” at the Assembly Complex in Abeokuta, stated that the figure was made up of N1.044 trillion (63 per cent) as capital expenditure and N624.76 billion (37 per cent) as recurrent expenditure.

He said that the budget earmarked N167.92 billion as personnel costs, N99.98 billion as public debt charges, and N291.06 billion as overhead costs.

“The revenue composition includes an estimated N250 billion from the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) and N259.88 billion from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), totalling N509.88 billion in IGR.

“Funding from the Federal Government (FAAC revenue), including statutory allocations, Value Added Tax, and other shared revenues, is projected at N554.81 billion.

“Capital receipts are estimated at N518.90 billion, comprising internal and external loans, as well as grants,” he said.

Abiodun noted that infrastructure would gulp 32 per cent of the budget at N526.15 billion, and education would gulp N275 billion, representing 17 per cent of the budget.

He added that health would gulp N210.59 billion, representing 13 per cent, while N166.96 billion, representing 10 per cent, would be expended on housing and community development, N40.54 billion at two per cent for agriculture and industry, and recreation, culture and religion would gulp N42.24 billion at three per cent.

He said that 72.82 billion at four per cent was earmarked for social protection.

Abiodun, however, said that despite the prevailing economic challenges, the administration remained steadfast in its commitment to building a strong and productive economy, empowering citizens and promoting inclusive development across all sectors.

The governor, who disclosed that the state is one of the largest contributors to non-oil revenue in the country, said that the state had continued to demonstrate notable fiscal resilience, policy stability, and administrative innovation under his leadership.

“Ogun remains one of the top three industrial states in Nigeria and one of the largest contributors to non-oil revenue nationally,” he said.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Assembly, Oludaisi Elemide, who described the budget proposal as a renewed call to advance the socio-economic development of the state, assured the governor that the House would ensure a successful and speedy passage of the appropriation bill.

Elemide also said that the House would continue to cooperate and support the executive and the judiciary arms of government to enhance people’s welfare and the overall progress of the state.

He thanked the governor for approving the recruitment of new staff members, and requested additional professionals in other cadres, as well as the need for an upward review of the consolidated legislative salary structure, and cadre elongation for official reporters.

He also re-emphasised the need for financial autonomy for the state legislature, while requesting the timely submission of budget proposals by heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government ahead of the 2026 budget defence sessions.