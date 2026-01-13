Abiodun, Yayi mourn Lucia Onabanjo

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has expressed deep condolences to the family of former Ogun State Governor, Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo, on the passing of their matriarch, Chief (Mrs.) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo, who died at the age of 101.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta yesterday, Abiodun described the demise of Mama Onabanjo as the end of a glorious era, noting that she lived a highly exemplary, fulfilled, and distinguished life devoted to God, family, and humanity.

The governor said that although the loss of a mother is always painful, regardless of age, Mama Lucia’s transition at 101 is also worthy of celebration, given her impactful life and enduring legacy.

According to him, “Mama Onabanjo stood firmly by her husband, the late Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, through his historic struggles for democracy, human rights, and social justice in Nigeria”.

“After a glorious epoch in which she joined her husband, our Papa, Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, in the fight for democracy, the delivery of its dividends on a massive scale, and the advancement of human rights and social justice, Mama has now been reunited with Papa in glory.

“Mama was a treasure and a source of joy to all who knew her. She consistently supported us with her prayers and goodwill, spreading joy, comfort, and hope to everyone around her.

“I commiserate with the Onabanjo family, even as I celebrate them for the great gift that Mama was to all of us.

“She stood by her husband through thick and thin and raised children and grandchildren who are today highly distinguished in diverse fields of human endeavour, breaking records and contributing meaningfully to society.

“We bless the Lord for her long and fulfilled life, her legacy of love, strength, deep faith, and commitment to development.

“We will miss her warmth, her wise counsel, her passion for progress, and her prayers. May the Good Lord grant her eternal rest in His bosom.”

Governor Abiodun prayed that God would grant the Onabanjo family, friends, and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West) and chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations has expressed sadness at the news of the demise of the wife of a former governor of Ogun State, Chief(Mrs) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo, who passed on at the age of 101 on Monday, January 11.

In a condolence message to the family of the late Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo, former Governor of Ogun State, the senator stated that the late Onabanjo family matriarch lived a fulfilled life to a very old age, stressing that her lifetime and passage are worthy of celebration for the grace and goodness of God.

“Mama Onabanjo was a model of a virtuous woman and a pioneering First Lady in Ogun State’s democratic history. She was a dutiful and responsible mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who kept the family of her late husband going remarkably well over the years. She will be sorely missed by her immediate family and beneficiaries of her goodness,” the senator stated.