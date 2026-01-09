Abuja, Abeokuta doctors declare support for Monday strike

Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja and Abeokuta chapters have announced their support for the nationwide strike action called by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), scheduled to begin on Monday, January 12, 2026.

In a statement yesterday, the executive committee of the Abuja chapter expressed frustration over the “Federal Government’s failure to honour agreements reached with NARD”, citing persistent breaches of agreements, worsening welfare conditions and systemic neglect “that have affected morale and healthcare delivery”.

According to him, the strike, tagged TICS (Total Indefinite Comprehensive Strike) 2.0, is driven by nine key demands, including the reinstatement of five doctors dismissed from the Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja, implementation of outstanding promotion and payment of salary arrears, and implementation of professional allowance with all accrued arrears captured in the 2026 national budget.

Others are clarification by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Office of the Head of Service on skipping and entry-level issues, reintroduction of the specialist allowances, and resolving the house officers’ salary delays, among others.

“The healthcare system cannot function optimally when its workforce is consistently disrespected, overworked and subjected to broken agreements,” the committee stated.

The FMC doctors emphasised the association’s commitment to professional dignity and fair labour practices, urging the government to address the outstanding issues.

“This action (strike) has become inevitable due to the continued failure of the Federal Government to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) previously signed with NARD, despite repeated engagements, assurances and ample time provided for implementation,” the committee said.

IN its comment, Abeokuta said that it would embark on an indefinite and comprehensive strike tagged “No Implementation, No Going Back” on Monday, January 12.

Speaking on the resolution, the association President, Dr Olanipekun Quadri, disclosed that the strike shall be binding on all members with no exception

He stated that departments with exceptional or emergency clinical circumstances were required to formally communicate such cases to the association’s leadership before the commencement of the strike for review and guidance.