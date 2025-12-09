Abuja–Kaduna train service disruptions temporary, says NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced to its passengers that the disruption of train services along the Abuja-Kaduna is temporary.

The Chief Public Relations Officer, NRC, Callistus Unyimadu, made this announcement in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Unyimadu was responding to a publication that said that the Abuja-Kaduna train service was declining.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation has received and carefully reviewed the article regarding the state of the Abuja–Kaduna train service.

“We appreciate the passion, concern and sense of national responsibility expressed. These are genuine sentiments shared by a concerned customer and a patriotic Nigerian. We value all our customers and take every feedback seriously.

“As rightly noted, the Abuja–Kaduna corridor is a flagship service of the nation’s modern railway revival. It is therefore understandable that any disruption, no matter how minimal, will be widely felt.

“We acknowledge the discomfort experienced by our numerous commuters who have had to bear the reduction in services caused by an incident on Aug. 26, which damaged our flagship Diesel Multiple Unit rolling stock. We regret the inconveniences this has caused,” he said.

Unyimadu clarified that the reduction in service frequency was not the result of neglect or indifference, but the direct outcome of two major setbacks.

The first setback is the March 2022 terrorist attack, which led to the loss of precious lives and caused severe trauma.

“In response, the corporation prioritised safety, redesigned operating procedures, restricted late trips and strengthened security collaborations with the Armed Forces and the Police to prevent a recurrence.

“The second setback is the recent derailment incident, which damaged several coaches and reduced the number of serviceable rolling stock available for daily operations.

“Repairs and refurbishment are ongoing with urgency, alongside arrangements for the deployment of additional coaches to restore normal frequency as soon as possible,” he said.

The NRC’s spokesman reassured its esteemed passengers that these challenges did not represent a decline in its commitment, but a phase of recovery, restoration and rebuilding.

He noted that the Federal Government, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had demonstrated strong support for strengthening rail infrastructure nationwide.

He added that the Minister of Transport was also consistently engaging with the corporation to fast-track full restoration of train services along the route.

Unyimadu said the ongoing interventions along the route included ongoing repairs of damaged coaches and certification for safe return to service, and temporary reinforcement of alternative rolling stock where technically feasible.

Another intervention, he said, was the prioritisation of security enhancement across the corridor with the full restoration of multiple daily trips remaining a foremost operational target.

“We respectfully appeal for continued understanding and patience as we work tirelessly to return the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service to its full schedule.

“We are confident that passengers will witness progressive improvement and, ultimately, the complete normalisation of services as the restoration process advances.

“The Abuja–Kaduna Train Service remains our pride. We value every voice, including all passengers who rely on our services daily. Your concerns strengthen our resolve,” Unyimadu said.