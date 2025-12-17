Abuja’s private varsity wins 2025 CGMA Business Leader Challenge

A team from Baze University, Abuja, has emerged winner of the 2025 Chartered Global Management Accountants (CGMA) Business Leader Challenge after accumulating the most points. It was adjudged the best team at the competition held at the Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce building in Lekki, Lagos. with 296 points.

The institution defeated Covenant University and Thomas Adewunmi University to win the N1 million prize money. The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)-organised CGMA Business for among university students is to finance and business leaders recognised by CIMA.

The contest offers a young Nigerian talent platform to sharpen their business acumen, strengthen their leadership and decision-making capabilities, as well as enhance their critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills, while showcasing their potential as future finance and business leaders.

