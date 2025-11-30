ACF chair calls for amnesty-style approach to tackle insecurity in North

Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Bashir Dalhatu, has appealed to the Federal Government to consider combining negotiation with military force in the ravaging insecurity situation, saying that the dual approach has produced beneficial results in other parts of the country.

Dalhatu said an approach similar to the Niger Delta amnesty programme could be useful in the northern part of Nigeria where banditry is visible.

“I remember very well when there was an amnesty programme in the Niger Delta during those chaotic times. And it has worked perfectly,” Dalhatu added.

According to him, many bandits have no basic opportunities such as education and exposure to urban life, and he appealed to the government to extend what he described as a “hand of friendship” while maintaining strict penalties for criminal acts.

Dalhatu noted that a fierce debate is ongoing in the North between those who support a purely military response and those advocating dialogue.

He cited the Niger Delta amnesty programme, saying that the initiative successfully rehabilitated militants through the provision of education and reintegration support, adding that a similar model could be considered in the North.

He, however, advised that engagement must not be mistaken for condoning crime.

He said, “Most of these bandits have not had the opportunity to go to school, have not had the opportunity to actually enjoy what we ordinarily do in the cities.

“And it’s just for the government to probably, while extending hands of friendship, but also making it quite clear that what they are doing is illegal and criminal, and those that are caught in the process are punished.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria should give Fulani ethnic militias (bandits) amnesty and money like Niger Delta militants.”

Dalhatu admitted that security operatives have already combined military operations with occasional negotiations, noting that recent government efforts, backed by public support, have recorded success.

“The amnesty programme began in 2009 when late President Musa Yar’Adua offered militants in the Niger Delta after they handed over their guns and swore off violence.

“In return, the government promised to give them a monthly stipend, send them for training or school, and help them start a new life.

“Over the years, more than 30,000 ex-fighters have gone through the programme. Many got vocational skills, some earned degrees abroad, and a good number now run small businesses. Violence dropped sharply and has stayed low compared to the 2000s.”