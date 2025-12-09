A’Court slashes case backlog by 10,000 last legal year – Court President

The President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica B. Dongban-Mensem, on Monday disclosed that the appellate court has reduced its pending caseload by more than 10,000 matters, dropping from 41,952 appeals in the 2023/2024 legal year to 31,618 as of October 31, 2025.

The appeal court president made the disclosure at the ceremonial opening of the Court’s 2025/2026 Legal Year held at the Court of Appeal Headquarters in Abuja.

Justice Dongban-Mensem said the achievement reflects renewed commitment, sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the rule of law by Justices, court workers and all stakeholders. She explained that during the 2024/2025 legal year, the Court received 5,225 new appeals and 9,906 motions.

According to her, within the same period, it determined 3,193 appeals, heard 5,623 motions, dismissed 2,503 appeals and allowed 690 others. These figures, she said, are clear evidence of stronger judicial efficiency, made possible by the discipline, professionalism and patriotic dedication of the Justices.

She also highlighted the growing impact of the Court of Appeal Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (CAADRC), which handled 121 mediation matters between January and October 2025 across Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Jos. Of these, 34 were successfully resolved, 26 were returned to the regular court for full hearing while 61 matters remain pending. The Centre has also expanded into virtual mediation to enhance access for parties both within and outside the country.

Justice Dongban-Mensem noted that election-related matters continued to make up a significant portion of the Court’s workload.

She revealed that 154 post-election appeals were filed and all concluded within statutory timelines. The off-season elections in Edo and Ondo added substantially to this workload. In addition, the rerun and bye-elections conducted on August 16, 2025 produced 36 new petitions across 13 states, including a fresh governorship election petition in Anambra.

She warned that prolonged election litigation is placing a heavy financial burden on the already overstretched judiciary, adding that “we are in serious debts,” and calling on politicians to embrace sportsmanship rather than dragging every electoral contest into prolonged courtroom battles.

She also disclosed that the court recorded substantial infrastructural progress. Renovation works in Jos, Calabar, Ibadan, Abuja, Enugu and Makurdi have reached between 70 and 90 per cent completion, while the Lagos and Owerri Divisions are fully completed and operational, adding that new Justices’ quarters are under construction across several divisions, and work is ongoing on new court complexes in Kano and Ekiti.

She also added that the HPCA Liaison Office in Asokoro is 75 per cent completed and that a fully equipped gym for Justices has been completed in Abuja. She added that work on the new Abuja Division is progressing steadily.

In the area of technology, Justice Dongban-Mensem said the Court has deepened the integration of digital tools into judicial processes.

According to the court president, virtual hearings and digital archiving have become more entrenched, while the Election Petition Case Management System has enabled real-time monitoring of election appeals. The National Case Management System (NCMS) is also running in Abuja and Lagos as pilot divisions.

She described technology as “justice delivered without distance, delay or discrimination,” but stressed that adequate funding is crucial to sustaining these reforms.

Related News

The Court’s capacity was bolstered with the appointment of 22 new Justices on July 10, 2024, while six Justices retired after years of meritorious service. She confirmed that the process for appointing 11 additional Justices is underway to fill existing vacancies. She praised the new and retired Justices for their contributions to the growth of the appellate court.

Justice Dongban-Mensem commended the Nigerian Bar Association for maintaining a constructive relationship with the Court, urging lawyers to continue upholding professionalism and to discourage frivolous or abusive litigation. A united Bench and Bar, she said, remains the bedrock of public trust in the justice system.

In a firm message to critics, she urged anyone with evidence of corruption against judges to come forward, stating that since no one has provided such evidence, the judiciary remains confident that it is doing its best.

She also appealed for improved welfare, noting that while Justices are replaced when vacancies occur, the number of Justices has not been increased despite the rising workload.

She urged the people not to “begrudge” the judiciary, reminding the public that judges, by the nature of their work, cannot engage in any external business activities.

She stressed that judicial decisions are meant to be appealed, not turned into petitions, and encouraged lawyers and litigants to seek clarification whenever judgments appear unclear. “Expose us if you have facts,” she added.

Earlier, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, urged the judiciary to deepen its commitment to justice delivery, national security and economic stability.

The AGF praised the Court of Appeal for its remarkable achievements in tackling case congestion and reinforcing public confidence in the justice system.

He noted that although the Court’s legal year formally began in September, the special session serves as a reaffirmation of fidelity to the law and the supremacy of the Constitution, and emphasised that “heavens will not fall when justice is done; rather, the heavens will rejoice.”

Fagbemi commended the Court’s special sittings introduced last year, saying they significantly reduced delays and showed the judiciary’s responsiveness to public expectations. He also lauded the Court’s sustained “independent yet healthy” relationship with the Executive, stressing that such a balance strengthens good governance while preserving the separation of powers.

Addressing recent criticism of the judiciary, the AGF said such scrutiny, fair or unfair, reflects the institution’s central role in democracy and the delicate balance between judicial authority and public trust.

He called for firmer judicial interventions in terrorism, kidnapping and violent crimes, and praised the Court’s Fast Track Practice Directions for ensuring quicker hearings in terrorism-related cases.

He said the Tinubu administration is prioritising the swift prosecution of terror suspects rather than mass detentions, and disclosed that the appointment of additional Federal High Court judges is underway to strengthen counter-terrorism litigation.

Fagbemi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating corruption and noted the strengthened support for anti-graft agencies. He praised the Justice Suleiman Galadima-led Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee for boosting transparency and public confidence.

He also urged the Court of Appeal to fast-track commercial disputes that affect investor confidence and economic growth.

On justice sector reforms, the AGF encouraged the Court to contribute its expertise to the National Policy on Justice and the ongoing constitutional review process.