Actions, body language of govt officials fueling disunity among Nigerians, says cleric

The Anglican Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Rt Revd Prof Samuel Ike, has said that the body language and actions of government officials were fueling disunity among Nigerians.

He stated that the verbal and non-verbal actions are dividing the people along religious and ethnic lines. He added that the poor healthcare sector and economy as well as increasing insecurity had worsened the situation of the nation and heightened disunity.

Delivering his 2025 Christmas message in Enugu, the cleric lamented that the country’s situation had thrown up “spiritually poor and physically hungry people”.

“Nigerians who have managed to escape death from hunger have remained captives in the den of kidnappers and their families are not only broken but are fast losing hope in their fatherland.”

The cleric, who stated that Christian genocide was “real in Nigeria”, alleged that Islamic Jihadists and their enablers have become tools in the hand of the devil and working “hard to eliminate the Christian population in the land”.

Calling on President Bola Tinubu to make every effort to unite the country in the spirit of Christmas, he encouraged Nigerians to cease from the argument regarding the existence of genocide, saying that no definitive treatment can commence “when we live in denial of the real diagnosis”.

Bishop said that the recent sentencing of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has further divided the nation, saying that many have continued to live with the opinion that justice was not done or was seen to have been done.

“The discussion has moved from whether or not he was guilty to many believing that it is a political and tribal sentencing. Questions like, how did a man narrowly escape the hangman’s noose, receiving a life sentence instead, for the things he said, while many more murderers, wielding their weapons and posting their evil actions on social media are being negotiated with while sitting and taking pictures with top government officials?”he said

He advised Tinubu to pursue a political settlement with the matter of Kanu, saying it would reduce the agitations in the southeast region. On the increasing security situation in the southeast, he urged governors of the region to emulate their southwest counterparts to set up a regional security network to be funded and equipped by them. He said the idea would support that of the Federal Government security efforts.

Turning to Enugu State, he praised Governor Peter Mbah for the paradigm shift in redefining dividends of democracy in multi-dimensional developments strides in various sectors of the economy.

He, however, urged the governor to put smiles on the residents’ faces by lifting the burden and revisiting positively multiple taxation prevailing in the state.

Ike urged Nigerians to allow the prince of peace to reign, saying that Christmas brings an unquantifiableamount of good tidings of great joy to all mankind that should be replicated in every home.