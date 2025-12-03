ADC promises to implement programme for persons with disabilities

On the International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it will implement a comprehensive programme for people with disabilities if elected into office.

The party joined the global community in marking this year’s feast under the theme “Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress,” stressing that no nation can achieve genuine progress without ensuring inclusion, respect, and empowerment for all its citizens.

In a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh, the National Chairman of the ADC, Senator David Mark, reaffirmed the party’s unwavering commitment to disability inclusion—anchored not merely in declarations but in deliberate actions.

Senator Mark said, “Persons with disabilities are fully represented within the party’s leadership and structures, contributing meaningfully at every level of engagement: from the National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC) to State, Zonal, Local Government, Ward and Polling Unit levels.

“Their voices and perspectives continue to inform the party’s policies and strengthen its mission of building a more equitable Nigeria.”

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Mark was quoted as saying the ADC remains “a movement for inclusive democracy—one that champions equal opportunity, dignity and representation for every Nigerian.” He emphasised that a person’s ability is measured not by physical condition, but by character, competence, courage and service.

“As the world observes IDPD 2025, the ADC renews its pledge to work toward a Nigeria where no citizen is excluded, and where persons with disabilities enjoy full access to participation, leadership and opportunities across all spheres of national life.”

The ADC National Leader for Persons With Disabilities, Dr. Chike Okogwu, on his part, expressed satisfaction with the party’s commitment to inclusivity. He commended the ADC for making PWDs an integral part of its leadership structure and pledged to mobilise the PWD community nationwide to support and join the ADC, noting that the party has shown sincerity and consistency in advancing inclusive governance.

He continued, “The ADC remains committed to building a just, inclusive and progressive Nigeria—one where every citizen can contribute meaningfully to national development.”

Today is the International Day of People Living with Disabilities across the world. The day is celebrated every December 3.

In other news, the Lagos State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), at the weekend, called on “meaningful citizens” of the state to join hands with the party in removing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Addressing a crowd of supporters during a mobilisation rally in Oshodi/Isolo, stakeholders of the party, led by the Lagos apex leader, Rahman Owokoniran, assured residents that the ADC is fully prepared to reclaim Lagos, “but this can only be achieved with the people’s cooperation.”

The party also pledged to restore the principles of fairness, equity, justice, dignity and democratic governance, which it said had long been abandoned by the APC.

Owokoniran stressed that the gathering was not a campaign but “a call for reflection, recommitment and readiness to stand firmly with the ADC.”