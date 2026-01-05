Adeboye tells Nigerians to seek God’s mercy, intervention

General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) worldwide, Enoch Adeboye, has called on Nigerians to humbly seek the face of God for mercy for a total breakthrough and complete turnaround in the New Year.

He attributed the survival of British-Nigerian boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, in an auto crash that claimed two lives, as the mercy of God.

Adeboye stated these yesterday during the 2026 Special Sunday Thanksgiving Service at the Throne of Grace RCCG Headquarters, Ebute Metta, Lagos, where he prayed for all families and their generations.

“It is not of him that willeth nor of him that runneth, but of God that showeth mercy, which means there is no power in any man to be successful if God does not show him or her mercy. The implication is that any man who is wise will always seek God’s mercy given liberally,” he said.

The octogenarian pastor emphasised the importance of appreciating God when He shows mercy at His own discretion. Special Assistant to the General Overseer (Administration), who doubles as the Pastor in charge of Region 1, Dele Balogun, said it is possible to abuse God’s mercy, which could lead to the withdrawal of His benevolence.

“God is sovereign and does what pleases him. He decides on whom to show mercy. But man must be careful not to abuse the privilege; otherwise, he could withdraw it. This is the reason we are calling on Nigerians to desist from all evil, such as kidnapping, armed robbery and shedding of blood.

“God opposes the shedding of blood, and a lot of innocent blood has been shed in this country.

Therefore, to be entitled to God’s mercy, Nigerians must repent and seek God’s mercy,” he said.

Joshua escaped death in the accident on the busy Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on the last Monday of 2025. The crash claimed the lives of two 36-year-old British citizens, Kelvin Ayodele and Sina Gami, while others sustained injuries.

While explaining the value of God’s mercy in preservation, Adeboye said, “Lamentations 3:22–23 says it is by the mercies of the Lord that we are not consumed. We are alive because of the mercies of the Lord, not because of cleverness.

“I read in the newspapers yesterday that our boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, exchanged seats with someone before the accident. The people he exchanged seats with died. I don’t know why, but the mercy of God said someone would still be alive today.”