Adeleke imposes 24-hour curfew on Osun community amid embattled monarch’s death

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Monday, imposed a 24-hour curfew on Igbajo, Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the state, following a breakdown of law and order in the community.

The state government said the unrest, which started on Sunday night and continued into the early hours of Monday, was linked to tensions arising from the death of Prince Adegboyega Famodun, who passed away last week after a brief illness.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the governor ordered an immediate lockdown of the town until normalcy is fully restored.

Adeleke condemned the violence, saying his administration “will always not be a party to any untoward civil disobedience capable of truncating the existing peace and harmony being currently experienced throughout Osun State, Igbajo inclusive.”

He warned that anyone found instigating or participating in acts that could worsen the crisis would be made to face the law.

“It is with deep shock and dismay that I received the sad news of the breakdown of law and order in Igbajo last night till the early hours of today.

“As a government that believes in total compliance with the rule of engagement in ensuring peace and order at all times, my administration will not fold its arms to allow the breach of law and order anywhere in the state.

“Therefore, as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State, I hereby declare with immediate effect a total lockdown of the town pending the return to orderliness and harmonious coexistence in the hitherto peaceful and orderly Igbajo town,” he said.

The governor directed the Army, the Police, the Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to commence 24-hour surveillance of the community.

“Adeleke, in line with the new directive on the 24-hour curfew, accordingly issued a stern warning to all the natives and non natives of the hitherto peaceful Igbajo community, to continue to toe the path of peace and order as anyone found or caught in any act, openly or clandestinely, that has the tendency of further plunging the town into chaos would be dealt with in line with the dictates of the law,” the statement added.

The unrest follows the death of Famodun, a former chairman of the Osun All Progressives Congress and embattled 30th Owa of Igbajo, who died on Friday at the age of 67.

Recall that Famodun was installed as monarch in 2022 at the twilight of the administration of Adegboyega Oyetola.

He was later removed through an executive order issued by Adeleke, who appointed Oba Ademola Makinde in his place.

However, in January 2025, the Osun State High Court reinstated Oba Famodun, a decision that is currently being challenged on appeal.