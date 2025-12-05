AfDB partners FIN to advance Africa’s digital finance future

Global strategic organisation, the Foreign Investment Network (FIN) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have charted the way forward at the 4th Africa Cashless Payment Systems Conference (Virtual Edition), a high-level gathering of policymakers, financial leaders, innovators, and global experts committed to shaping Africa’s digital finance future.

The virtual conference, held yesterday with the theme: ‘Building a Safer Cashless Economy and Business Communities’, focused on scaling trust, strengthening digital infrastructure, and accelerating financial inclusion across the continent.

The event opened with a welcome address by the Vice President of FIN, Kate Sovedagari, who emphasised the urgency of regional collaboration, innovation-driven growth, and the creation of safer digital environments for businesses and consumers.

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) delivered the first keynote of the event, an anchor moment of the conference.

The AfDB’s Director of the Research Department, Dr Anthony Simpasa, represented the President of the AfDB, Dr Sidi Ould Tah, whose leadership continues to shape Africa’s financial systems and digital transformation agenda.

In his remarks on behalf of AfDB President, Dr Simpasa highlighted the following points: The central role of policy coherence and digital trust; the importance of regional integration; AfDB’s ongoing commitment to supporting African governments with regulatory frameworks, digital infrastructure, and innovation financing.

This keynote address also reinforced AfDB’s leadership in promoting a secure, inclusive, and interoperable digital financial ecosystem across Africa.

The second keynote was presented by the Founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sync Neural Genesis AG | AEIR | Netzium | House of Pioneers, Himesh Ramanlal Patel, who introduced “The Enerconomy,” a transformative model that explores how energy-backed digital systems can drive economic participation, resilience, and sustainability across emerging markets.

The conference featured perspectives from globally recognised economists, fintech leaders, technology experts, CEOs, and digital finance practitioners.