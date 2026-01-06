Afenifere decries assault on protesting Kwara women 

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, frowned on the reported attack on women, who were at the gate of Kwara State Government House on a Save Our Soul (SOS) mission.



A statement by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, maintained that citizens have an inalienable right to call the attention of government to their plight, as long as it is done in a peaceful manner.



Ajayi stated that the Saturday attack on Kasuwan Daji in Niger State, like many other similar attacks “saddens our heart coming at a time when terrorism is expected to be tamed.”



There were reports that some women and children from Oke-Ode in Ifelodun local council went to the Kwara State Government House in Ilorin, the state capital, to plead that the state government come to their rescue. Their plea was basically two-pronged: first, to ask the government to come to their aid, as they could not raise the millions of Naira being demanded by kidnappers for their kidnapped husbands and children to be released. Second, to take steps that would put an end to the frequent attacks by terrorists. But they were reportedly flogged by perceived thugs near the entrance of the Government House.

The state police spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying it is being investigated.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, too, had also reportedly condemned the incident.

Reports also indicated that a similar thing occurred in Kabba, where some people gathered to express their displeasure over the incessant banditry in Kabba-Bunu axis and the Okun-speaking area of Kogi State.

Afenifere condemned the attack on protesters or groups calling attention to their plight, especially since they were not seen with any dangerous weapons.

“It is noteworthy that Governor Abdulrazaq has not only distanced himself from the unfortunate incident but has also gone further to call on the police to find the attackers and bring them to account. The incident occurred in broad daylight in front of the Government House, which certainly has security personnel. And it lasted for a while. What baffles the mind here is that for the whole of the period of the incident, the women could not be protected and their attackers apprehended. Would the situation have been the same if the attackers had come with ammunition to wreak havoc in the Government House? For the attackers not to have been arrested raises a lot of questions,” Afenifere submitted.

Spokesman for Ayetoro-Kiri community in Kabba-Bunu council area of Kogi State, David Ampitan, in a statement, claimed that those protesting incessant abductions in their area were tear-gassed.

In the middle of December 2025, the farming community was besieged by bandits, who harmed some people and abducted others.