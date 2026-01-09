Africans urged to preserve cultural roots

Africans have been urged to preserve and promote their cultural heritage. This was said by a global promoter of Nigerian culture and convener of the BONNY Festival, Mr Ekeinde Ohiwerei.

He urged African countries to deliberately reclaim, protect and promote their cultural roots as a pathway to sustainable global relevance and identity preservation.

Ohiwerei made the call at the maiden edition of the BONNY Festival, in Lagos, stressing that while the world continues to evolve rapidly, Africa must not lose sight of the values, traditions and artistic expressions that define her identity.

According to him, Africa’s growing recognition on the global stage has largely been driven by the continent’s ability to remain authentic in its cultural expressions across various creative genres, including music, visual arts, fashion and cuisine. He noted that African art continues to hold enormous untapped potential, both culturally and economically, if properly nurtured and presented.

The BONNY Festival, an acronym for Best of Nigeria, Now Yours, was conceived as a platform to showcase the diversity and richness of Nigerian culture. The two-day event, brought together different elements of Nigerian life, including art, books, food, dance, music, fashion, recreation and folk performances, in a daytime outdoor setting designed to encourage interaction and shared cultural experiences.

The festival also featured a public exhibition that displayed some of Nigeria’s finest visual artworks, offering attendees an opportunity to engage directly with artists and their creative processes.

Explaining the inspiration behind the initiative, Ohiwerei said the festival was born out of a desire to tell Africa’s story more intentionally and authentically. He explained that Africans, particularly Nigerians, wield significant influence globally, often seeing their cultural ideas exported, refined and reintroduced from foreign spaces.

He said the aim of the festival was to celebrate the best of Nigeria while also educating present and future generations about the deep connection between African history, culture and art. According to him, meaningful engagement with both contemporary and historical art forms is essential to preserving Africa’s cultural memory.

Unlike many end-of-year celebrations that run late into the night, the BONNY Festival was deliberately designed as a daytime event, creating a family-friendly environment where people of all ages could bond and experience Nigeria’s diversity together. Ohiwerei noted that the concept was also intended as a calmer alternative to the often hectic “Detty December” festivities.

Chief Executive Officer, LVI Art Gallery and Cultural Nexus, Lagos, Mr Julius Iyoghiojie, described the festival as a valuable platform for collaboration in the promotion of African art and culture. He said initiatives such as BONNY align with broader efforts to use culture as a tool for social good and heritage preservation.

Participants at the event also praised its atmosphere and objectives. One attendee, Ateso Ekata, said the celebration of African culture through food, fashion and creative expression helps amplify Africa’s story globally. Another participant, Eunice Oyekan, Creative Director of Unice Makeover, noted that the festival created opportunities for creatives to connect, network and explore new business relationships.