Again, contractors barricade finance ministry over indebtedness

For the second day running, protesters have blocked access to the Federal Ministry of Finance with a coffin, sleeping mats, pillows and chairs over the alleged refusal of the Federal Government to pay them for contracts executed and commissioned under the 2024 budget.

The protesters, who are members of the All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN), have occupied the gates of the ministry since Tuesday, December 2, insisting they would not leave unless the minister keeps to his earlier promise that the money would be paid in good time.

“Since the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, wishes us dead, we have come with a coffin to also wish those who wish us evil the same, said Justice Ekolowa, a national executive member.

“The minister told us that we are not the only ones that are dying, he said many people are dying, but our members are dying because the government owes us for contracts we have executed and they have commissioned. Now, the banks are coming after us, seizing our properties and causing our members to die from high blood pressure,” he added.

In a passionate appeal to the minister to live up to his words and pay up the money, a member of the group, Yahaya Malgwi, said: “Many of our contractors have died, many cannot pay school fees, many have been sent packing because they cannot afford to pay their house rents.

“Where have we got it wrong? We are asking Mr President and also the Minister of Finance, because if you don’t pay contractors, it affects the economy.”