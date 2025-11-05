Again, FG rebuts CPC claim, insists Nigeria remains secular

Nigeria has once again rejected its designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by foreign authorities, describing the claim of religious persecution as baseless, misleading, and inconsistent with the country’s constitutional principles and social realities.

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, used the opportunity of a briefing for members of the Diplomatic Corps in Abuja on Wednesday to clarify its position on religious freedom, while highlighting major economic and governance reforms currently reshaping the country under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

Addressing diplomats at Tafawa Balewa House, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, PhD, said the CPC label “misrepresents Nigeria’s secular democratic structure” and distorts the nation’s record of religious coexistence.

“The Nigerian state is secular in both structure and function. Christians and Muslims hold leadership positions across all levels. It is inaccurate to characterise our complex security challenges as manifestations of state-sanctioned religious intolerance,” Ahmed declared.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and conscience, adding that the country’s legal system contains no offence of blasphemy. According to him, existing public order laws are religion-neutral and apply equally to all citizens, irrespective of belief.

“Recent external claims suggesting systemic religious persecution in Nigeria are unfounded. The CPC designation is fundamentally misinformed and does not reflect our record in protecting religious freedom,” he added.

Ambassador Ahmed said the Tinubu administration’s reforms are already yielding significant gains, citing the removal of the fuel subsidy, which previously cost the country over ₦4 trillion annually.

He explained that the savings are being redirected into social investment, education, and infrastructure development through programmes such as the Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF), the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme, and targeted transport and food security initiatives.

“The long-term benefits of these reforms are translating into tangible welfare gains for citizens,” he said.

Ahmed disclosed that crude oil production has rebounded to 1.6 million barrels per day, following renewed investor confidence, improved surveillance, and enhanced engagement with international oil companies.

He noted that the commencement of operations at the Dangote Refinery, coupled with the ongoing rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries, would drastically reduce fuel import dependence and strengthen Nigeria’s external reserves.

He also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to energy transition and gas commercialisation through the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which he said “has restored investor confidence and improved fiscal terms.”

On national security, Ahmed said sustained military operations such as Operation Hadin Kai and Operation Lake Sanity have degraded insurgent groups, reclaimed vast territories, and facilitated the return of displaced persons.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to diplomacy, peacebuilding, and international cooperation, urging foreign partners to engage based on facts rather than conjecture.

“Nigeria is a resilient and vibrant democracy confronting complex security challenges, not a state of religious persecution. Through our Constitution, courts, and security institutions, we remain the bulwark against sectarian violence and intolerance,” Ahmed said.

He added that interfaith harmony is being continually strengthened through institutions such as the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).