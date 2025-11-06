Agege LG Chairman, Tunde Azeez, resigns over ill-health

Legislative Council confirms Obasa’s son as substantive chairman

Chairman of Agege Local Council, Tunde Azeez, commonly known as Disco, has resigned from office, citing health challenges as the reason for his resignation.

Azeez submitted his resignation letter to the Legislative Arm of the council, saying that his health status had significantly impacted his ability to effectively discharge his official duties.

The Legislative House, while acknowledging Azeez’s dedication to public service, quickly accepted the resignation with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Council, led by Adeshina Haruna, yesterday, unanimously approved AbdulGaniyu Vinod Obasa as the substantive Chairman.

The decision was described as key to ensuring continuity, stability, and effective governance in the council. The lawmakers also carried out a strategic review of the Council’s committee system and oversight functions, with emphasis on strengthening transparency, accountability, and project monitoring across the council.

The Council reaffirmed its commitment to delivering development-driven initiatives to residents of Agege under its renewed leadership and legislative oversight framework.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Agege, Rotimi Sulaiman, who spoke with newsmen, hailed the transition, describing Azeez’s resignation as a thoughtful move.