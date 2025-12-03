AGF urges accountants to champion integrity and transparency

The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) and Chairman of the Association of Accountant-Generals of Africa, Dr. Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, has urged accountants across Africa to view their roles not merely as bookkeepers but as champions of transparency and custodians of integrity.

He emphasized that accountants have become strategic partners in shaping the economic future of institutions and nations.

Dr. Ogunjimi made the remarks while delivering his keynote address at the Africa Accountant-Generals Conference recently held in Accra, Ghana.

He explained that the traditional view of accountants as mere bookkeepers no longer aligns with current realities, particularly in a world increasingly driven by digital innovation, data-based decision-making, and financial transformation.

According to him, today’s accountants serve as strategic advisors, champions of transparency, and custodians of integrity. “Accountants are leaders. Our work is not simply to balance books; it is to balance the needs of today with the dreams of tomorrow,” he said.

He further stressed that every Cedi, Franc, Naira, or Dollar entrusted to public officers must ultimately translate into the prosperity of the people, highlighting that decisions made by accountants directly affect millions of lives.

A statement by Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, noted that the conference brought together leading accounting professionals and government officials from across the continent.

It provided a platform to examine the expanding role of accountants in a rapidly changing economic environment. He highlighted that accountants now play vital roles in strategic planning, risk management, financial forecasting, and navigating complex regulatory standards.

Dr. Ogunjimi urged accountants to remain at the forefront of strategic financial leadership by leveraging data to navigate economic volatility, uncover growth opportunities, and strengthen accountability in governance.

He concluded by calling on accountants across Africa to see themselves not merely as administrative officers but as catalysts for economic growth and national transformation.

Earlier, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, commended the Accountant-General for inviting him to the gathering.

He said he participated not only as an entrepreneur but also as a strong believer in Africa’s immense potential.

Elumelu emphasized the importance of deeper public–private sector collaboration to drive sustainable economic transformation across the continent.

According to him, Africa’s greatest obstacle is not the lack of resources but a deficit of trust, integrity, and credibility.

“Trust is built through predictability, transparency, and partnership. Trust is the currency of capital. Excellence in public finance is not a luxury—it is a necessity,” he stated.

Mr. Elumelu called on African accountants to remain vanguards of transformation, particularly in advancing digitalization and strengthening accountability across public financial systems.