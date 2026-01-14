A’Ibom govt denies adultery bill, clears deputy governor

• State govt, firm sign Ibom Deep Seaport pact

The Akwa Ibom State Government has dismissed as false reports alleging that the Deputy Governor, Akon Eyakenyi, sponsored an adultery bill before the state House of Assembly.

Some online platforms had claimed that the Assembly passed a bill criminalising sexual relationships with married men, purportedly sponsored by the deputy governor. The state government, however, described the report as misleading and without a factual basis.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, the state government stated that Eyakenyi neither sponsored the bill nor had any knowledge of it, describing the report as the work of purveyors of fake news bent on distorting facts for personal or political gain.

“The Government of Akwa Ibom State wishes to address a false social media claim alleging that the Deputy Governor, Akon Eyakenyi, sponsored a bill before the state House of Assembly. This claim is entirely false, misleading, and without any factual basis,” the statement read.

Umanah explained that as a member of the State Executive Council, the deputy governor does not have the constitutional mandate to independently sponsor bills in the House of Assembly. He noted that any executive bill must first be considered and approved by the Executive Council before being transmitted to the legislature.

He added that the purported bill did not emanate from any official channel of either the executive or legislative arm of government and should therefore be disregarded.

MEANWHILE, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to delivering the Ibom Deep Seaport project, a critical infrastructure aimed at boosting the state’s economy and transforming the region.

Eno stated this during the MoU signing ceremony between the state government and the consortium in the Government House, Uyo. Represented by Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah, the governor emphasised the project’s significance.

urging the consortium to work closely with the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP), the government’s representative, to ensure its timely execution.

The governor, who stated that the project is a necessity for the people of the State, added that his administration is fully committed to putting the necessary requirements in place to get it on track.