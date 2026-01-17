Air France marks 80 years in Nigeria with historic exhibition

R-L, Mr Laurent Favier, Mr Jean-Luc Mevellec, and Stéphanie Spelle at the opening ceremony for Air France at 80 anniversary held in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Air France, in partnership with Alliance Française, has marked 80 years of continuous operations in Nigeria with the unveiling of a historic exhibition in Lagos, celebrating one of the airline’s longest-standing relationships in Africa.

The exhibition, titled “Bridging Cultures – The Nigerian-French Connection,” was officially opened on Friday, January 16, 2026, at the Alliance Française Lagos, Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, and will run until February 7, 2026.

The exhibition chronicles eight decades of aviation history, cultural exchange and economic partnership between France and Nigeria. It features rare photographs, iconographic materials and memorabilia dating back to 1933, when Air France was founded, offering visitors a visual journey through the airline’s evolution.

Highlights include the transformation of Air France crew uniforms—from the iconic white Barman design of 1938 to contemporary styles—as well as the progression of aircraft technology from early DC-4s to the modern Airbus A350.

Air France began operations in Nigeria on July 20, 1946, with its inaugural Paris–Lagos flight, laying the foundation for decades of sustained engagement between the two countries.

The opening ceremony attracted aviation stakeholders, diplomats, captains of industry and government officials, including the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo.

Speaking at the event, the Consul General of France in Lagos, Mr. Laurent Favier, described the Air France–Nigeria relationship as an “oak wedding,” symbolising strength, resilience and longevity.

“Like any married couple, Air France and Nigeria are celebrating an oak wedding. The oak represents resistance and stability. Despite challenges over the years, this union has continued to shine,” he said.

Favier noted that Air France’s presence in Nigeria extends beyond transportation to economic development, innovation and cultural diplomacy.

“Air France delivers the best of France to the world—elegance, haute couture, gastronomy, renowned designers and hospitality. It has been spreading French excellence across the globe since 1933 and continues to act as an ambassador of French culture,” he added.

Also speaking, the General Manager of Air France Nigeria, Mr. Jean-Luc Mevellec, described the exhibition as a celebration of a deep-rooted partnership.

“This exhibition is a testament to our longstanding partnership with Nigeria. We are proud to share our journey and to celebrate the cultural and economic ties that have connected our two countries for 80 years,” he said.

Mevellec disclosed that Air France currently operates daily flights between Lagos and Paris Charles de Gaulle, as well as three weekly flights from Abuja to Paris, providing connections to over 200 destinations worldwide. He added that the airline has continued to invest in service upgrades in Nigeria, including the renovation of its Lagos airport lounge and improvements to its ticketing offices in Lagos and Abuja.

In his remarks, the Director of Alliance Française Lagos, Mr. Marc Brebant, congratulated Air France on its enduring presence in Nigeria, describing the exhibition as a unique project that blends history, culture and aviation excellence.

Congratulating the airline on the milestone, Favier described the anniversary as symbolic of friendship and shared values between both countries.

“My congratulations go out to the company for its 80 years of presence in Nigeria—80 years of sustaining and deepening ties between France and Nigeria, 80 years of French lifestyle, culture, elegance and quality. Happy anniversary,” he said.

Reflecting on the theme of the exhibition, Favier added: “Travel is about people moving from Nigeria to France and from France to Nigeria. It is about bridging cultures and nations. Air France is a vehicle that carries these values between our countries.”

With the historic exhibition, Air France reflects on its aviation heritage while celebrating decades of collaboration that continue to shape business, tourism and cultural relations between Nigeria and France, positioning Lagos as a key gateway for global connections from West Africa.