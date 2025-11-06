Air Peace launches direct flights from Abuja to London

Air Peace, West and Central Africa’s carrier, has officially launched direct flights from Abuja to London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

This move positions Air Peace as the first Nigerian airline to offer direct connections from Nigeria’s capital to both of London’s major airports, enhancing travel convenience and strengthening trade relations between Nigeria and the UK.

The new flights are set to provide greater flexibility and ease for passengers, with round-trip fares starting at ₦1 million. This service includes generous baggage allowances and seamless connections from major Nigerian cities through Abuja.

Additionally, passengers traveling from London can now reach key Nigerian destinations such as Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Kano, using a single ticket.

Chairman of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, remarked on the milestone: “From our first flight, we made a promise to tell a different story about Africa; one of pride, excellence, and connection.

“Our new Abuja-London services represent opportunities for trade, tourism, and every Nigerian who dreams of easier, more affordable travel. Air Peace remains committed to democratising the skies, making international routes accessible without compromising safety or service.”

Air Peace partnered with Mainland BlockParty (MBP) for its London edition of the Last Daze of Summer festival held at LDN East. This collaboration reflects Air Peace’s commitment to fostering cultural exchange through music and community. Festival-goers had the chance to win a return ticket from London to Abuja this December by participating in a social media promotion from both Air Peace and MBP.

Tobi Mohammed, Founder and Convener of Mainland BlockParty, said, “The Mainland BlockParty has always been about connection across music, culture, and people. Partnering with Air Peace for our London edition celebrates that same spirit on a global scale.

“We’re taking the energy of the Nigerian youth scene to London, where many in our community live, study, and create. This collaboration shows that home is never too far away and that African creativity can now travel as freely as the people who shape it.”