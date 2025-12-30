Aiyedatiwa harps on APC digital registration for growth, credibility

Tinubu earns re-election with economic policies, says APC group

Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has described the e-registration process of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as critical to the growth, credibility and future planning of the ruling party.

This was as a support group within the APC, BTO4PBAT, commended President Bola Tinubu for instituting “sound economic policies”, stressing that the measures set Nigeria on the path of recovery and the president on the verge of re-election.

While flagging off the electronic membership registration and training exercise at the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) Hall, Akure, Aiyedatiwa stated that it was important for party members to fully appreciate the challenges and significance of the registration drive.

According to him, the e-registration initiative aligned with the long-standing vision of Tinubu, even before he became President, adding that what the President had always envisioned was now being implemented.

“This is to tell you how important this exercise is. It is very important for our party, not just our party, but the leader of our party, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Aiyedatiwa stated.

The governor, who urged party members to demonstrate commitment by taking the exercise seriously, stressed that mobilisation should be based on influence and encouragement rather than coercion.

He explained that the exercise would also bring equalisation, as all members would be registered within the same framework and timeframe, noting that he was personally taking the lead.

Aiyedatiwa added that information, education, skills and technology now drive modern economies and should also be used to manage party affairs effectively, emphasising the importance of building a credible database, noting that data would help the party to know its members, plan effectively and strengthen internal processes.

The governor maintained that the registration would close on January 31, giving party officials about 33 or 34 days to register as many members as possible.

Addressing the participants, the National Vice Chairman of the APC, South-West, Isaac Kekemeke, said the ongoing electronic registration was critical to strengthening the APC structure, internal democracy and credibility ahead of future congresses and primary elections.

THE Director-General of BTO4B AT, Adesuyi Adojutelegan, argued that based on the administration’s achievements, particularly in economic stabilisation and infrastructure development, Tinubu has earned the right to be re-elected.

Adojutelegan stated this during a get-together party for members, ward coordinators and residents in Arigidi-Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Council of Ondo, which was sponsored by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

According to the DG, the programme was primarily organised to show appreciation for the unwavering support demonstrated by members and supporters towards the Tinubu administration.

Adojutelegan emphasised that the recent reduction in the prices of staple food items such as rice and beans is a clear indication that the country is gradually experiencing economic relief.

While stressing that the development was an indication that Nigeria is being repositioned, the DG urged members and supporters of the group to embark on aggressive grassroots mobilisation by sensitising Nigerians on the achievements of the President.

He said, “Nigeria is getting better every day under President Tinubu. A bag of rice now sells for between N58,000 and N65,000. This is a result of the sound economic policies of our President.

“I urge you all to go out in the new year and work aggressively in your various wards. Go to the grassroots and do your best to preach the achievements of the President to the people.”