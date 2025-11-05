Aiyedatiwa presents staff of office to new Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo

Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has presented the instrument of appointment and staff of Office to Oba Akintoye Felix Adeoye as the new Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo in the Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Council Area of the state, charging him to promote peace, unity, and development in his domain.

According to Aiyedatiwa, the development marked the end of a long-drawn traditional and legal tussle that had left the stool of Olu-Oke vacant for years.

The governor recalled that the vacancy followed a judicial pronouncement that nullified the appointment of the late Oba Babajide Lawrence Oluwole.

Aiyedatiwa stated that the court had ruled that the late Oba was not a descendant of the Aare Kuigbaigbe Ruling House and consequently ordered that the next monarch should emerge from that same ruling house.

The governor explained that the Chieftaincy Declaration registered in 2019 by the deposed monarch was rendered null and void by the judgment, restoring the native laws and customs of Oke-Igbo as the valid guide for the selection process.

Commending the kingmakers for their sincere and invaluable roles, the Governor urged the new monarch to see his ascension as a call to service and an opportunity to foster peace and unity in Oke-Igbo.

He said, “Kabiyesi, you are now a father to all. Forget the acrimony of the past and do not use your position to victimise perceived opponents or rivals. I pray that Oke-Igbo will witness peace, growth and development during your reign.”

Aiyedatiwa also appealed to other contenders and their supporters to support the new monarch, saying, “The interest of Oke-Igbo must be placed above all personal interests. You should all see the emergence of the new king as the will of God for your town.”

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, commended the governor’s adherence to due process in the selection of Obas, noting that the Executive Council approved Oba Adeoye’s appointment on October 27, 2025, after verifying its conformity with Oke-Igbo’s customs and traditions.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government, Adeboye Adebare, described the ceremony as historic, saying the community had been without an Oba for several years.

In his acceptance speech, the newly installed Oluoke and Paramount Ruler of Oke-Igbo Kingdom, Oba Adeoye, vowed to promote unity, reconciliation, and development in the community.

Oba Adeoye described the instrument as a sacred trust and divine mandate, expressing gratitude to God and the governor for the honour.

To boost grassroots trade, he announced ₦50,000 each for 100 women traders, dedicated to Governor Aiyedatiwa’s empowerment initiative.