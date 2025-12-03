Ajadi visits Alaafin, seeks royal blessings for 2027 Oyo governorship bid

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo on Tuesday visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, to seek traditional guidance and prayers ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

Ajadi, who arrived at the palace with members of his convoy and political associates, was received by the monarch in a brief ceremony that reflected Oyo’s longstanding tradition of political consultation.

During the visit, Ajadi said the Alaafin’s palace remained a moral reference point for leadership in Yorubaland and noted that his consultation was driven by respect for the throne and its cultural relevance.

“Kabiyesi, no one aspires to lead Oyo State without first seeking royal guidance from the custodian of our heritage,” he said. “As 2027 approaches, I am offering myself for service. I humbly request your prayers, wisdom and fatherly support as I embark on this journey to restore development, unity and prosperity to our people.”

He outlined aspects of his political vision, stating that Oyo required continuity of governance through youth empowerment, technological innovation, industrial expansion and rural development.

“I, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, have come to seek your leadership, mentorship and guidance toward my ambition to succeed our leader, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde, and continue the mandate of good governance,” he added.

Ajadi expressed gratitude for the monarch’s counsel, saying, “Kabiyesi, your words are a blessing I will carry with me throughout this journey. If given the mandate, I will lead with fairness, fear of God and an unwavering commitment to development.”

In his response, the Alaafin commended Ajadi for recognising the role of the traditional institution and for adopting dialogue in his political engagements.

“My son, leadership is not by force; it is by responsibility and service,” Oba Owoade said. “If your intention is to lift the people of Oyo State, may the ancestors guide your steps and may God bless your ambition with favour. Go with courage, but with a clean heart. Oyo is a land of honour, and whoever seeks to lead must uphold that honour.”

He also urged political aspirants nationwide to conduct their campaigns peacefully and avoid actions that could undermine unity.

“Politics must never be a battlefield. It should be a platform for ideas, development and progress,” he said.

The visit forms part of Ajadi’s ongoing consultations across Oyo State as preparations intensify for the 2027 governorship election.