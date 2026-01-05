Ajobi hails growth, global reach of Nigerian music

Singer, songwriter and record producer, Ajobi Oko Ididu, professionally known as Ajobi, has said the country’s music industry has significantly evolved, citing improved production quality, global exposure and wider creative freedom for young talents.

The artiste said Nigerian music has moved beyond local boundaries, with Afrobeats and other indigenous sounds now shaping global charts and influencing international artistes.

According to him, digital platforms and social media have made it easier for musicians to distribute their work, connect with fans and gain recognition without relying solely on major record labels.

He noted that the industry’s growth has also encouraged experimentation, allowing artistes to blend traditional rhythms with contemporary sounds while still preserving cultural identity.

“Today, Nigerian artistes are more confident in telling their stories through music, knowing that the world is listening,” he said. “The evolution of the industry has opened doors for creativity, collaboration and global recognition, especially for musicians who are willing to push boundaries and stay true to their roots.”

Ajobi who has been developing a sound he describes as “AfroDepartment,” was orn on September 15, 1999, in Yala, Cross River State. He was raised in Abuja, where he was exposed early to music through his father’s involvement in artist management under We Go Yan All Stars, part of K.K. Sunny Production.

According to him, this environment provided early insight into studio work, artist development and the operational side of the music industry.

Drawing from these experiences, Ajobi began recording music that blends Afrobeat rhythms with contemporary and experimental elements. In 2022, he formally introduced the term “AfroDepartment” to describe this approach, which he says reflects his interest in expanding Afrobeat’s stylistic boundaries while maintaining its rhythmic foundations.

That same year, he launched an independent record label, Baye Department (B.D), where he serves as its creative lead. The move aligns with a growing trend among Nigerian artists who are opting for independent structures to retain creative control over their work.

Ajobi gained wider attention in 2023 following the release of his single “Guarantee,” which circulated widely on TikTok and other social media platforms. The track contributed to increased visibility for his music and introduced his work to audiences beyond his immediate listener base.

In 2024, he received the Artist of the Year award at the Creativity and Excellence Awards, organised by Kristal Koncepts Entertainment, a subsidiary of the Vic-Kristal Group of Companies. The recognition highlighted his activity within the independent music space during the year under review.