Akinyemi urges Tinubu to declare nationwide security emergency

Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a nationwide state of emergency on security, proposing a series of extraordinary measures to address the recent surge in violence and kidnappings across the country.

In a statement on Monday, Akinyemi noted incidents that have heightened public concern, including the killing of Army Brigadier General Musa Uba, the abduction of over 300 pupils in Niger and Kebbi states, and the recent kidnapping of 38 worshippers from the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, who have since been released.

The former Minister of External Affairs recommended suspending provisions of the Armed Forces Act 2004 that mandate military retirement after 35 years of service or upon reaching the age of 60. He suggested that recently retired officers should be recalled to strengthen the military’s presence nationwide.

“I respectfully call on His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to suspend the enforcement of the Armed Forces Act 2004 provision—an inherited British-era policy—that mandates the retirement of military personnel after 35 years of service or upon attaining 60 years of age,” Akinyemi said.

He cited historical precedents, noting that similar measures were temporarily enacted during the Second World War and Nigeria’s Civil War to meet urgent national security needs.

Akinyemi further proposed a nationwide recruitment drive into the armed forces to ensure adequate garrisoning of every state and region, saying, “This is essential to restoring confidence, stability, and territorial control across the federation.”

He added that such measures should be accompanied by a formal declaration of a nationwide state of emergency.

As part of the proposed emergency, Akinyemi recommended that constitutional immunity for governors be suspended in areas where terrorist groups continue to operate unchecked. He suggested that states failing to contain terrorism could, if necessary, be placed under temporary military administration.

“During this period, constitutional immunity for governors should be suspended so that any governor under whose jurisdiction terrorist groups operate freely and with impunity can be held accountable. Where necessary, such a state may be temporarily placed under military administration to restore order and protect citizens,” he stated.

The former NIIA Director-General also called for the establishment of a military tribunal to prosecute terrorists and their collaborators, advocating for the imposition of the maximum penalty where guilt is established.

“Nigeria must not tolerate a situation in which members of terrorist organisations freely appear at social gatherings armed and unchallenged. Our nation’s security demands decisive, coordinated and courageous action,” Akinyemi said.