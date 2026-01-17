Akiolu: Nigeria will come out of its challenges stronger

Nigeria will overcome all challenges confronting her and come out stronger and better under the current administration, if the citizens, irrespective of their tribe and socio-economic status, contribute their quota towards national development.

The Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu stated this on Friday during the installation of six new Lagos White Cap Chiefs in his palace at lgalduganran on Lagos lsland.

Akiolu urged Nigerians to always put the interest of the country above other selfish gains. Akiolu, who maintained that the rich cultural heritage of the people of Lagos will always be preserved and cherished, urged the new White Cap Chiefs to continue to work for the progress of Lagos and Nigeria.

Those installed White Cap Chiefs include Architect Gbolahan Oki as ‘OgboniIduntafa’ of Lagos, Chief AjibadeNosiru-Ayeni as ‘EletuOdibo’ of Lagos, and Chief Adebola Olalekan Dosunmu as ‘OlorogunAdodo’ of Lagos.

Others are Chief Yusuf JinaduBajulu, as ‘Bajulu’ of Lagos, Chief Razak Onimole as ‘Onimole’ of Lagos and Chief Lookman Oluwa as ‘Onisemo’ of Lagos.

On hand to witness the carnival-like installation ceremony was a large crowd of friends, family members, chiefs and residents of Lagos Island.