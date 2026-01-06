Akpabio aide extends Senate president’s free medical outreach to Lagos

Residents of Surulere in Lagos State at the weekend turned out in large numbers to benefit from a free medical outreach organised under the Akpabio Cares Initiative, a philanthropic programme driven by the office of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The medical exercise, which provided free consultations and prescribed drugs and eyeglasses, marked the third edition of the initiative in two years. Previous outreaches were held in Osogbo, Osun State, and Yankaba in Kano State.

A significant number of vulnerable residents accessed essential healthcare services at no cost during the programme, which targeted those who could not afford basic medical care.

Speaking with journalists at the venue, the convener of the initiative and Senior Legislative Aide to the President of the Senate, Mr Ahmed Tijani Mustapha, said the outreach was part of efforts to give back to society, emphasising the importance of good health.

“We are doing this as a way of giving back to society, and we believe that the best gift is that of good health,” Mustapha said.

He disclosed that the Lagos edition of the outreach was designed to reach about 700 beneficiaries, who would receive free medical consultations, drugs and eyeglasses.

Responding to questions on why the programme was held in Lagos instead of Senator Akpabio’s home state of Akwa Ibom, Mustapha explained that the office of the Senate President operates with a national perspective.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio is the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his impact must be felt across the country,” he stated.

Beneficiaries of the outreach expressed gratitude to Senator Akpabio and the organisers, describing the intervention as timely and impactful.

One of the beneficiaries thanked the Senate President for remembering the community, noting that the initiative had brought relief to many residents who could not afford basic healthcare services.

Another beneficiary praised Mustapha’s appointment as an aide to the Senate President, saying his connection to the community had helped attract what he described as dividends of democracy to the area.

At the conclusion of the exercise, Mustapha revealed that the next phase of the Akpabio Cares Initiative would move to the North Central geopolitical zone, as the programme continues its humanitarian outreach across the country