Akpabio greets Nigerians at Christmas, urges peace, love, unity

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated Nigerians, particularly Christians, on the occasion of Christmas celebration, urging them to promote peace, love, and unity.

In his Christmas message, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio emphasised the importance of spreading love, kindness, and generosity at the yuletide.

He also encouraged Nigerians to remember those in need and offer a helping hand.

The Senate president stated that Jesus Christ exemplified peace, love, and generosity, and his birthday should be an occasion for joy and merriment.

Akpabio said, “On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate, and the entire 10th National Assembly, I wish to heartily rejoice with our Christian faithful on this joyful occasion of Christmas.

“And to our brothers and sisters of other faiths, I invite you to join us in celebrating the birthday of Jesus Christ. I urge you all to exude love throughout this period and beyond. Let’s tolerate one another and strive to be each other’s brother’s keeper.”

The Senate president also highlighted the need for Nigerians to remain hopeful and steadfast in the face of challenges, praying for the country’s peace, unity, and progress.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria was heading in the right direction under President Bola Tinubu and urged Nigerians to continue to support the government for better days ahead.