Akpabio optimistic banditry will be defeated in 2026

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has expressed optimism that banditry and other security challenges confronting Nigeria will be defeated in 2026, urging Nigerians to work collectively towards a more peaceful, united, and equitable nation.

Akpabio made the call during a prayer and fasting service organised in honour of the Akpabio family at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Unity, Ukana Ikot Ntuen, Essien Udim Local Council of Akwa Ibom State.

He appealed to Nigerians to set aside their differences, embrace peace, and foster unity within their families, states, and across the country, stressing that national development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace.

“I want to wish all Nigerians a very prosperous and peaceful new year. I want to assure all Nigerians that the New Year will usher in renewed peace in our country,” the Senate President said.

Reflecting on the significance of the Christmas season, Akpabio spoke in philosophical terms, linking the birth of Jesus Christ to hope for national redemption.

He urged Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliation, to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the ongoing fight against banditry and insurgency. He expressed confidence that renewed collaboration with international partners would further strengthen efforts to restore lasting peace and security.

Akpabio also underscored the importance of family as a foundation for peace and progress, noting that unity within the family translates into collective success in society.

In her remarks, the wife of the Senate President, Mrs. EkaetteUnoma Akpabio, encouraged members of the Akpabio family to support one another selflessly, put aside personal differences, and live together in love and harmony.

Similarly, the head of the Greater Akpabio Family, Chief Ekan Akpabio, urged family members to continue supporting Senator Akpabio as a worthy ambassador of the family, Essien Udim Local Council, and Akwa Ibom State. He also appealed to family members holding political offices to remain connected to their roots and prioritise the welfare of their relatives.

The annual prayer and fasting service, held every December 26, provides an opportunity for the Akpabio family to give thanks to God for sustenance throughout the year and to pray for peace, unity, and progress in Nigeria.