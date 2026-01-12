Akran’s departure a great loss, Sanwo-Olu mourns

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the revered Oba of Badagry (Paramount Ruler of Badagry Kingdom) and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Babatunde Akran, the Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, who joined his ancestors at the age of 89.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Monday, described the departure of Oba Akran as a great loss not only to the people of Badagry but also to Lagos and Nigeria at large, given his remarkable impact as a respected monarch.

He said the revered king, who was on the throne for nearly 49 years, is a traditional ruler known for his wisdom, cultural preservation, and advocacy for Badagry’s development, adding that he rendered selfless service to the people and left behind a legacy of unity, tradition, uplifting and modern development.

Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the people of Badagry and the family of the late Oba Akran of Badagry over the passing of the paramount ruler, saying his departure is a great loss to the traditional institution in the state.

He said: “On behalf of my wife, the government and people of Lagos, I commiserate with the people of Badagry, the deceased’s family, friends, associates and traditional institutions on the transition of the paramount ruler of Badagry Kingdom and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Babatunde Akran, Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I.

“The death of Oba Akran is a great loss to the people of the ancient town of Badagry, and he will be greatly missed. He was a respected journalist. As a traditional ruler, he made a positive impact during his lifetime and contributed meaningfully to the growth and development of his community, Lagos State, and Nigeria.

“Oba Akran, as a first-class traditional ruler, left a lasting legacy that the people of Badagry Kingdom will continue to cherish. He served as the custodian of Badagry’s traditions, customs, and cultural heritage for nearly 49 years. He was a stabilising force, known for uniting diverse interests within his kingdom, and he promoted Badagry’s historical sites and cultural festivals nationally and internationally, fostering tourism and cultural exchange.

“He also used his position to attract growth and development to the ancient town. I urge his family, friends, subjects and associates, as well as the entire people of Badagry, whose interests the departed traditional ruler represented and worked tirelessly for during his lifetime, to work towards immortalising him.

“I pray that Almighty God be pleased with the soul of the late monarch and grant the royal family and the people of the Badagry kingdom and Lagos State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”