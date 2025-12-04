Akume to address 2025 CORFEPS dinner

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, is expected to deliver the keynote address at the 2025 CORFEPS End-of-the-Year Dinner and Honours Award in Abuja on December 4.

Holding at the State House Conference Centre Hall in Abuja tomorrow, the theme for this year’s dinner is “Harnessing CORFEPS as a Wealth of Knowledge for Nation Building”.

A statement by the CORFEPS Chairman, Planning Committee, Dr Adaoha Okwuosa: noted: “This year marks a significant occasion as the CORFEPS National Executive has decided to institute a CORFEPS Honours Award. This special addition to the activities will kick-start with the honour and recognition of the fathers and founders of CORFEPS. These individuals are celebrated as the titans who provided support to the growth of the Federal Public Service as it is known today.”

The event will recognise past and living legends of the civil service, including Allison Ayida, Izoma Philip Asiodu, Francesca Emanuel, I. M. Damcida, Asiwaju Tunji Olutola, and Alhaja Latifat Okunnu, among others.

The occasion will be chaired by the present Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Esther Didi Walson-Jack.