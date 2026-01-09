Akwa Ibom launches 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem, appeal fund

The Akwa Ibom State Government has formally launched the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of ex-servicemen, serving personnel and the families of fallen heroes.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Governor’s Office Annex, Uyo, Governor Umo Eno described the annual remembrance as a solemn opportunity to honour men and women who paid the supreme price in defence of Nigeria’s unity, peace and territorial integrity.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Senator (Dr) Akon Eyakenyi, noted that beyond the Nigerian Civil War, many Nigerian soldiers also lost their lives during the First and Second World Wars, stressing that their sacrifices must never be forgotten.

“Every January, we are privileged to honour the memories of people who fought gallantly, preserved the territorial integrity of this nation and ensured the unity of this country with their blood.

“This is why January 15 every year is reserved to honour them.” Governor Eno added.

He explained that the launch of the Emblem and Appeal Fund provides an avenue for government and well-meaning citizens to make direct financial contributions towards the welfare of surviving army veterans and the families of deceased servicemen.

The governor assured that his administration places a premium on peace, unity and security, describing them as essential foundations for sustainable development.

The state’s number one citizen reiterated that protecting lives and property, and the welfare of the people, remain the core responsibility of government.

The governor disclosed that the event marked the third Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem launch under his administration, adding that the state would continue to support ex-servicemen and their families.

Highlighting specific interventions, Eno pointed to the establishment of a Senior Citizens’ Centre, improved access to healthcare through the state health insurance scheme, newly built Model Primary Healthcare centres and the soon-to-be-operational Ibom International Hospital.

He also said the administration’s decision to clear gratuity backlogs, pay pensions promptly, provide monthly stipends and extend free medical services to some senior citizens was driven by a resolve to ensure that those who served the nation do not live or die in regret.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Hon. (Mrs.) Inibehe Silas Etukudo, described the launch as the official start of activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in the state.

She paid tribute to fallen heroes, Nigerian legionnaires and serving members of the Armed Forces, commending their sacrifices in national and international peacekeeping operations.

Hon. (Mrs.) Etukudo praised Governor Eno for his consistent support for military widows and legionnaires, noting that the state government disbursed ₦250 million last year as a welfare fund for military and paramilitary widows.

She said the Emblem and Appeal Fund symbolises collective appreciation and commitment to supporting veterans, widows and families of fallen heroes, and called on individuals, corporate bodies and organisations to contribute generously.

The Commissioner announced that the grand finale of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day would be held simultaneously across all local government areas on January 15, culminating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the State Cenotaph, Uyo, after Jumat prayers and an interdenominational service.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Akwa Ibom State Council, Captain Uwemedimo Bassey (Rtd), expressed gratitude to the State Government for recent empowerment programmes for military widows, but appealed for broader support for veterans and their families.

He urged the government and those in the organised private sector to consider initiatives such as improved healthcare, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, educational scholarships, housing assistance, and counselling services for veterans.

The event, which featured the inspection of a Legion formation and the decoration of the Governor’s representative and other dignitaries with the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem, was attended by government officials, service commanders, serving and retired military officers, legionnaires, chairmen of local government councils, and other distinguished stakeholders.