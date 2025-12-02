Akwa Ibom opens Christmas Unplugged Festival as Governor Eno boosts tourism drive

Akwa Ibom State has opened its annual festive season with a renewed commitment to expanding cultural and tourism development, as Governor Umo Eno officially flagged off Christmas Unplugged 3.0, a 32-day celebration aimed at showcasing the state’s heritage and hospitality. The event, held at the Christmas Village in Unity Park, Uyo, marks a major highlight of the state’s end-of-year activities and reflects growing interest in Akwa Ibom as an emerging tourism destination.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Eno described tourism as an increasingly central pillar of the state’s economic vision. He said the designation of the Victor Attah International Airport as an international facility, alongside the growth of Ibom Air, had positioned Akwa Ibom to attract more visitors and strengthen its tourism footprint.

According to the Governor, the state is steadily developing its natural and cultural assets, from the hills of Itu to the beaches of Ibeno and the historic sites of Ikot Abasi. He explained that the Christmas Unplugged festival offers communities across all local government areas an opportunity to display their cultural expressions, while residents and visitors enjoy weeks of entertainment, relaxation and culinary experiences.

Governor Eno invited Nigerians and international guests to explore Akwa Ibom during the festive period, praising the state’s reputation for hospitality and its diverse cuisine. He assured participants of a hitch-free celebration, saying that security agencies, medical teams and logistics providers had been fully mobilised to support a safe and enjoyable festival.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Anieti Udofia, expressed appreciation to the Governor for prioritising tourism development. He said the Christmas Unplugged initiative had become a major cultural brand for the state, and credited the ARISE Agenda for strengthening the foundations of Akwa Ibom’s tourism identity.

Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Udeme Otong, also commended the Governor’s momentum in the sector, noting that tourism activities were helping to engage young people and stimulate the local economy. He said the legislature would work with the executive arm to support tourism-related proposals in the 2026 budget.

The Head of the State Civil Service, Mrs Elsie Anietie Peters, welcomed the Governor’s continued welfare support to workers. She said the 13th-month salary would enable civil servants to fully participate in Christmas Unplugged 3.0 festivities.

The Governor’s Delivery Advisor on Tourism, Sir Charles Udoh, recalled that the initiative emerged from a vision conceived three years ago and has since evolved into a major cultural and economic event. He said it had continued to drive growth in the entertainment, hospitality and small-business sectors.

Also speaking, ALGON Chairman Dr Uwemedimo Udo said this year’s edition was expected to surpass previous ones, and reaffirmed the readiness of local government chairmen to collaborate toward a successful festival.

The opening day featured colourful performances, music and cultural displays, setting the stage for 32 days of celebration across the state.