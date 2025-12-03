Akwa Ibom ranked Nigeria’s cleanest state for 2025

Akwa Ibom State has been ranked the cleanest state in Nigeria for 2025, recording a cumulative cleanliness score of 79 per cent. Enugu State and Ebonyi State followed in second and third positions with 65 per cent and 56 per cent respectively.

The National Coordinator of Clean-Up Nigeria and Secretary of the National Technical Study Group, Ene Baba Owoh, announced the results yesterday during the public presentation of the Nigerian Environment Report and the Cleanliness Performance Index Ratings of all states in Abuja.

Owoh said the 15-member team, led by Prof Solomon Balogun, carried out the annual study between November 2024 and November 2025. The assessment, he explained, combined physical verification of all states and towns—weighted at 20 per cent—with an 80 per cent monthly score generated from satellite imagery that captures spectral data.

“The study used five variables: street and road cleanliness; vegetation and drainage control; waste management services; public opinion poll; and knowledge, attitude and practice of hygiene and sanitation measures by the people,” he stated.

The report also highlighted several declines in key environmental and public health indicators. Procurement of waste management equipment at the federal, state and local government levels stood at 8 per cent. The health of sanitation workers dropped from 31 per cent in 2024 to 28 per cent in 2025, while sanitation-related diseases increased to 43 per cent, up from 29 per cent recorded the previous year.

Hygiene and sanitation practices among Nigerians slipped from 36 per cent in 2024 to 32 per cent in 2025. Although open defecation reduced from 24 per cent in 2024 to 19 per cent in 2025, Nigeria still ranks as the second country globally with the highest open defecation rate.

The report listed the nine cleanest states as Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Plateau, Cross River, Anambra, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It noted that 187.2 million of Nigeria’s estimated 240 million people live in unclean environments, based on satellite imagery data.

Life expectancy, the study added, dropped from 50 years in 2024 to 47 years in 2025. Owoh called on governments at all levels to increase funding for waste management and urged citizens to prioritise hygiene and sanitation. He advocated increased construction of public toilets to curb open defecation and urged the establishment of health and environment clubs in schools to promote environmental awareness.

He also expressed Clean-Up Nigeria’s readiness to partner with the government and the private sector to improve cleanliness standards nationwide.

Owoh commended the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for her green initiative project and encouraged the Federal Government to adopt a broader green environmental agenda focusing on city and nature living, energy research, green economy development and natural resource management.

The report identified the cleanliness champions across the six geopolitical zones as: Akwa Ibom (South-South, 79 per cent), Enugu (South-East, 65 per cent), Lagos (South-West, 48 per cent), Bauchi (North-East, 50 per cent), Plateau (North-Central, 52 per cent) and Kaduna (North-West, 35 per cent).

Akwa Ibom emerged the overall cleanest state for 2025, winning the Stone 2025 Unbroken Green Crystal Award and the Medal of Service Award — its eighth consecutive win since 2018.