Alaafin hails Ooni on 10th coronation anniversary

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Engineer Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has felicitated with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Omaha II, on his 10th coronation anniversary.

Alaafin, in a statement issued by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, in Oyo town on Sunday, said on behalf of other Yoruba traditional rulers, he joined indigenes of Oyo Kingdom, the Government, and the people of Osun State in celebrating the monarch.

He lauded the Ooni for his sense of commitment and resilience in ruling over his people.

Oba Owoade reiterated that his exposure, knowledge, and charisma before ascending the position would go a long way in impacting and expanding the influence of the domain.

Alaafin said he believes the wisdom, warmth, and friendliness of the monarch would also translate into peace and civility in the domain.

He prayed that the Almighty God will continue to bless the Ooni of Ife and grant him more years of fruitful reign.

According to the Titan of Yorubaland, “If gratitude is the great opener of the heart, then Ooni of Ife’s heart should be busted wide open to the sweetness of this moment. If you concentrate on finding whatever is good in every situation, you will discover that your life will suddenly be filled with gratitude, a feeling that nurtures the soul. What is more, gratitude bestows reverence, allowing us to encounter everyday epiphanies, those transcendent moments of awe that change forever how we experience life and the world.

Oba Owoade used the occasion to call for unity among the monarchs, noting that the only way to remain relevant is for them to be united, sincere, and dedicated.

He said: “As monarchs, all of us have just three responsibilities. We are saddled with the maintenance of peace, culture, and tradition. Kings are not religious leaders. Our responsibility, as handed over to us in our certificates, is to be custodians of the legacies of our ancestors, so that they do not go extinct.

“Unity can only be predicated on mutual trust and understanding, reciprocal friendly/brotherly/sisterly relations, as well as shared interests, values, and aspirations, adding that unity would only best be promoted through tolerance and accommodation of each other’s differences, opinions, ethnic, religious, and communal or even regional identities

”Unity in diversity is a core principle of federalism. All federations are required to adhere to, and actively nurture and entrench, expectations associated with this core principle. Nigeria, as a federation with a complex mosaic of diversity, needs to continue to find, and deploy, ways and means of forging, entrenching, and sustaining unity in diversity and national integration.

“Once again, I am wishing the Ooni of Ife more prosperous years ahead.”