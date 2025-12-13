Alaafin meets Marwa, assures NDLEA of support, collaboration in fight against illicit drugs

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has assured the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), of support and collaboration in his renewed fight to end substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.



The revered traditional ruler gave this assurance when he led two other royal fathers, the Oloro of Oro, Oba Joel Olaniyan Olatoye and the Olusin of Ijara Isin, Oba Ademola Julius Ajibola, on a visit to Marwa at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, on Friday.



He expressed confidence in Marwa’s trajectory as Atunluse of Yoruba land, saying: “We are proud of you. Your current position is not a coincidence; it is a result of your dedication and commitment. You possess an amiable character, which was why you excelled in governing Borno and Lagos states and have always been a high achiever.”



In response to the NDLEA boss’s call for traditional rulers to support ongoing efforts against drug abuse, the Alaafin assured of his readiness to mobilise his colleagues to collaborate with the agency.



In his welcome address, Marwa congratulated the Alaafin on his ascension to the throne of his forefathers, urging him and other traditional rulers to leverage their influence at the local level to work with NDLEA to eradicate substance abuse in communities.



Marwa emphasised the severity of the drug problem in Nigeria, citing a 2018 drug use survey report that revealed close to 15 million Nigerians aged 15 to 64 are drug users.